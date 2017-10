A DUII suspect crashed into a home, broke a natural gas line and forced people to evacuate in Washington County early Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eamon O’Reilly and his K-9 partner Radar quickly tracked the suspect to his home, about a mile from the crash scene.

Anthony Magden, 47, was arrested on charges of DUII, hit and run, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

— Fox 12 Staff

