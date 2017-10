A basketball coach in Beaverton is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl, and detectives believe there may be more victims.

The investigation into Laurence Metz, 34, of Beaverton, began in December 2016.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit worked with the Oregon Department of Human Services after receiving a report that a coach had sexually abused a girl.

