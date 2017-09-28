Sex offender with long criminal history wanted again after cutting monitoring bracelet

A sex offender with a long criminal history is wanted by law enforcement again after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet.

A fugitive alert was issued in Multnomah County on Wednesday for 58-year-old Dennis John Davis.

Davis was sentenced to prison in 1993 on charges including kidnapping and rape. He was designated as a dangerous offender at that time, with prior convictions in stranger rape cases involving male and female victims, as well as other non-sexual violence cases.

By FOX 12 Staff

