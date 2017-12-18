Sex offender sentenced to 33 years for raping two women in Hillsboro

A sex offender will spend 33 years in prison for raping two women after he got out of prison for a previous rape and sodomy case.

Authorities say Alexander Ortiz brought the women to his Hillsboro home on two occasions in February and threatened to kill them if they didn’t have sex with him.

The second victim reported it immediately and the first woman came forward after seeing Ortiz on the news.

They expressed the deep harm and long-lasting effects that sexual violence has on victims, including flashbacks, feelings of shame and embarrassment and persistent fear.

One of the women said they will go on with the resolve that “living with scars is better than not living at all” and still believing that “there is good out there despite people like you who try to prove otherwise”.

Ortiz is also facing charges in Multnomah County and has been transferred there to face prosecution before beginning his prison sentence.

— Jeremy Scott