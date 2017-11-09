Sex Offender Arrested For Sexual Acts At Dollar Tree Stores

A sex offender from Beaverton is behind bars accused of exposing himself and touching 6 and 7-year-old girls in a sexual manner at Dollar Tree stores on the west side over the past few months.

Store management worked with police to identify the suspect as 44-year-old Samuel Burris. He’s charged with sexual abuse, public indecency and resisting arrest. Burris was arrested at his home on Tuesday night.

The incidents happened on September 6th at the store on Cornell Road in Cedar Mill, and October 11th at the location on Farmington Road in Aloha.

Burris was previously convicted of sex abuse in Washington and is required to register as a sex offender. Detectives are concerned that there may be more victims.

