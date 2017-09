A sex offender with a long history of criminal acts on public transportation is accused of cutting another woman’s hair on a TriMet bus.

Jared Weston Walter, 30, is currently serving a two-year jail sentence in Multnomah County. He was transferred to the Washington County Jail on Wednesday on new charges of first-degree harassment and interfering with public transportation.

By FOX 12 Staff

