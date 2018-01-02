Serial robber wanted for hitting Washington County businesses

A serial robber is wanted for hitting up businesses around Washington County in Beaverton, Tigard and Portland.

The Breeze Café was robbed on November 15th and Richard Deli’s on December 22nd. Both are in Beaverton near Southwest Allen and Murray.

Police have released surveillance images and video of the guy, who’s said to be around 30-years-old. He had a gun in his waistband during both hold-ups.

VIDEO from Richard’s Deli near Southwest Allen and Murray on December 22nd. pic.twitter.com/62LdXyGwgO — KUIK Radio – AM 1360 (@KUIKRadio) January 3, 2018

Investigators say he’s also connected to robberies at Bulldog Deli on Garden Home Road near 74th Avenue, and UU Yogurt on Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near Laurelwood Avenue. It looks like he was scared off from Tan Republic on Southwest Barrows Road and Walnut Street.

If you have any leads, you’re asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department at (503) 629-0111 and reference case #: 17-3190831.

— Jeremy Scott