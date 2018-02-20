Semi truck crashes into barrier on Hwy 26 EB in Beaverton, no injuries

Drivers took on slippery roads in the Portland metro area Monday morning after snow Sunday, and those conditions proved difficult for a semi truck that slid into a barrier on Highway 26 eastbound at Cedar Hills Boulevard and caused the highway to close for several hours.

The crash happened just west of Cedar Hills Boulevard. The trailer of the semi was on the roadway, while the cab was on top of the barrier.

All lanes were reported by ODOT as potentially being open by 9 a.m.

— Fox 12 Staff

