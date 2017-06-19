Security increased for Portland Pride, brawl caught on camera

Tension and emotions are running high in the Rose City after several reported bias crimes. That’s why security was increased for the Portland Pride Parade and Festival. It was a concern for organizers and Portland police.

For the most part, things went smoothly except for a few isolated incidents. The most notable was a brawl that broke out in the North Park Blocks. Police say they responded to a disturbance between a pride event, Antifa members, and street preachers.

By Johnathan Hendricks

