Second Sentencing in Tigard Murder

A Tigard woman has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder of her estranged husband.

26-year-old Luis Alberto Aguilar-Estrada was shot in his apartment in December of 2015.

Mariah Molina, 23, had lost custody of her two sons days before and the victim was trying to gain sole custody.

Prosecutors say Molina solicited her boyfriend, Brennan Surface and his friend, Charl’z Warbonnet in the plot.

Molina was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Surface, who prosecutors say was the shooter, pleaded guilty to murder in May and was sentenced to life with a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Warbonnet will be sentenced this Friday.

