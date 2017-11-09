Second Arrest In North Plains Murder

Both suspects in the September murder of 39-year-old Michael Arch in North Plains are now behind bars.

The main suspect, 38-year-old Chad Pitcher, was taken down by U.S. Marshals in Wilsonville on Wednesday. Marshals booked 40-year-old Christopher Stephens of Newberg in late September during a traffic stop.

Both men were wanted for shooting Arch, who was previously known as Reiner Schmolling before changing his name earlier this year. Arch was killed at a home on Northwest Dairy Creek Road on the afternoon of September 19th.

Crime Stoppers was offering a $2,500 reward for Pitcher’s arrest.

Court records state that sheriff’s deputies have responded to the residence at least a dozen times this year on a variety of complaints. Just a day before the shooting, police were there investigating someone stealing gas from the property. There was another shooting two weeks prior, and reports the month earlier that somebody was trying to run someone over.

The District Attorney’s office says both Pitcher and Arch have long criminal histories.

Pitcher admitted to drug possession in 2011. Arch pleaded guilty to shooting a Washington County deputy 20 years ago and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

— Jeremy Scott