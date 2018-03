Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing teen from Aloha.

15 year-old Daniela Ixba Villegas ran away from home and made statements about hurting herself.

She was last seen near Southwest 203rd and Cross Creek Drive around 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon

Villegas is described as Hispanic, 5’2″, 130 pounds with brown eyes, long dark hair with red streaks that’s usually worn in a bun.

If you have any tips, you’re asked to contact dispatchers at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott