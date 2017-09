A Portland father said a man tried to abduct his 10-year-old daughter while she walking home from school.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon near Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Bybee Boulevard.

A 10-year-old girl was walking home from school when she noticed a van slowly driving behind her. The girl said the driver opened the door and motioned for her to get inside the van. The girl yelled for help and ran toward her home.

By Bonnie Silkman

Read more HERE from KPTV.com