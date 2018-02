Here are the school closures, delays and snow route information in Washington County for Tuesday, February 20th, 2018.

ADELANTE MUJERES: 2 HOURS LATE at Jose Pedro in Cornelius and in Forest Grove.

BANKS: CLOSED. All activities canceled.

FOREST GROVE: CLOSED. All activities canceled.

FOREST HILLS LUTHERAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: 2 HOURS LATE. No preschool.

MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF BEAVERTON: EARLY RELEASE at 11:30 or noon. Activities canceled.

HILLSBORO: Buses in Zones 9 and 10 on snow routes.

VERNONIA: CLOSED