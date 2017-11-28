Scammers are calling Washington County residents

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is getting reports of scams making the rounds.

Dozens of people say they received a suspicious call over the weekend. The caller claims to be a sergeant with the sheriff’s office and tells the person they have a warrant and will be arrested if they don’t pay up with cash or a pre-paid debit card.

Other scammers claim that you missed jury duty or a loved one is in jail and needs to be bailed out.

While the scammer may have some personal information that might convince you it’s legit, the sheriff’s office reminds you that this is not the way they do business.

Deputies say if a phone call seems suspicious, hang up and call the agency the caller says they’re with on a known phone number to verify its authenticity.

— Jeremy Scott