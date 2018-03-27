Sandy shooting victim’s son: ‘I want people to remember my dad as a good guy’

As a woman faces one count of murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, Norman Terrill Sr., family members of the Sandy man continue to cope with their sudden loss.

Terrill Sr., 67, was a lifelong Sandy resident who had recently retired from his longtime logging business. His family tells FOX 12 he was known to many in the community as a “talker” who was quick to offer a handshake and a short one, along with his nickname – “Stumpie” – given to him by his local CB radio pals.

Reporter Tyler Dumont

