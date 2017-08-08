Rock Creek Woman Missing From Portland

Authorities say 23-year-old Demi Helenius has not been seen since she left her parents home on Saturday to attend a self-help conference at the Embassy Suites Hotel near Portland International Airport.

Her phone turned up that night 133 miles away in Creswell, south of Eugene. A man handed it over to an employee in the drive-thru at the Dairy Queen saying he’d found it.

An employee answered the phone when Demi’s mother called and she knew then that something was wrong.

Detectives used surveillance video from the restaurant to identify the man. He told them that he saw someone throw the phone from a car in a parking lot.

After police asked for tips, the Volkswagen Bug belonging to Helenius was found on Monday in Cottage Grove.

The vehicle had no obvious signs of foul play. A more extensive search will be performed at the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

If you know anything about the disappearance, you’re asked to contact detectives at (503) 846-2500.

