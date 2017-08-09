Rock Creek Woman Found Safe In Roseburg

Authorities say 23-year-old Demi Helenius has been found safe and in good health. Acting on a tip, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office found her on Tuesday evening in Roseburg.

Helenius had not been seen since she left her parents home on Saturday to attend a self-help conference at the Embassy Suites Hotel near Portland International Airport.

Her phone turned up that night 133 miles away in Creswell, south of Eugene. A man handed it over to an employee in the drive-thru at the Dairy Queen saying he’d found it. The employee answered when Demi’s concerned mother called.

Detectives used surveillance video from the restaurant to identify the man. He told them that he saw someone throw the phone from a car in a parking lot.

The Volkswagen Bug belonging to Helenius was found on Monday in Cottage Grove with no obvious signs of foul play.

Police have not said why she did not contact family.

