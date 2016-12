Portland police are investigating a case of road rage on Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon that ended with an 8-year-old girl suffering a gunshot wound to her foot.

Officers from the East Precinct responded to a call of a shooting at 2:56 p.m. in the 8500 block of Northeast Multnomah Street. When they arrived at the scene the learned the victim had been shot from a vehicle passing them on I-84.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com