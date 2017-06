Beaverton police investigated a theft case involving a youth softball organization, and now, the group’s president is facing charges.

Beaverton spokesman Mike Rowe said on May 24 police took a report of a cold fraud involving missing funds from Rip City Softball. The investigation showed the President of Rip City Softball, Jeffrey Allan Preece, 43, stole $3,350 from the softball organization.

By Johnathan Hendricks

