Navigation

Reward Offered In North Plains Murder

By on October 19, 2017 in News

Authorities are offering cold hard cash to reel in Chad Pitcher, 38, wanted in the murder of 39-year-old Michael Arch.

Arch was shot and killed at a home on Northwest Dairy Creek Road on September 19th.

Michael Arch

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See Related: Arrest Made In North Plains Murder

Pitcher is described as a white male, 5’9″, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for a tip that leads to his arrest.  You can submit an anonymous tip online or call 503-823-HELP (4357).

— Jeremy Scott