Reward Offered In North Plains Murder

Authorities are offering cold hard cash to reel in Chad Pitcher, 38, wanted in the murder of 39-year-old Michael Arch.

Arch was shot and killed at a home on Northwest Dairy Creek Road on September 19th.

Pitcher is described as a white male, 5’9″, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for a tip that leads to his arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip online or call 503-823-HELP (4357).

— Jeremy Scott