Reward offered in case of the “Froggy Robber”

The FBI is after a man wanted in four robberies over the past four months including the Wells Fargo branch in Raleigh Hills last week.

A reward of up to $10,000 in being offered in the case. The suspect is described as Hispanic in his 20’s to mid 30’s, 5’3″ to 5’7″ and 150 pounds.

Authorities named him the “Froggy Robber” because he jumps over the counter to get cash from the teller and threatens employees with a knife.

On January 11th just after 10:00am, he robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near Oleson Road.

He’s also wanted for robbing Columbia Bank on SE 1st Avenue in Canby on the morning of October 19th, Albina Community Bank on NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Portland on the morning of November 27th, and another Wells Fargo on SW Main Street on the morning of December 27th.

All of the robberies have occurred late in the morning between about 10:00 and 11:00am.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip here.

— Jeremy Scott