Reports: Father of suspected Las Vegas gunman has criminal history in Oregon

The father of Stephen Paddock, who is suspected in the Las Vegas shooting late Sunday night that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured, is reported to have been a wanted fugitive who hid out in Oregon.

Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel that he had helped his brother move from Florida to Nevada two years ago, saying his brother wanted to play video poker and escape the humidity.

He also said the pair’s father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, had spent time on the FBI’s most wanted list. According to FOX News, Benjamin Paddock also went by nicknames like “Big Daddy” and “Old Baldy,” and he was on the Top Ten Most Wanted list from 1969 to 1977 for bank robberies.

