Raleigh Hills man missing near Lloyd Center

A 76-year-old man from Raleigh Hills has been reported missing. The family of Ira “Bob” Alperin says he didn’t return home from meeting friends in the Lloyd Center area of Northeast Portland on Thursday.

Alperin left his friends around 1:00pm and was unaccounted for for several hours. Security found him around 5:00pm and escorted him to this vehicle, but he hasn’t been seen since. It is a light blue 2004 Acura TSX four-door sedan with Oregon license plate 248BEV.

His family says he has recently been experiencing mild cognitive impairment that causes him to become disoriented and confused.

Alperin is described as a 5’10”, 180 pounds with blue eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a dark green plaid winter jacket and a “newsboy” style wool hat.

Anyone with leads is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott