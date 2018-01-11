Raleigh Hills bank robbed at knifepoint

A man armed with a knife robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near Oleson Road on Thursday morning.

He walked into the branch just after 10:00 and demanded cash from a teller. Nobody was hurt.

The suspect got away from the area. He’s described as Latino, 5’4″, wearing a black Oregon State University Beavers sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head.

Security footage has not been made available. Anyone with a tip is asked to contact detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2500.

