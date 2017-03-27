PPB Chief releases statement after being put on paid leave

Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman is talking one day after being placed on paid leave.

In a statement released by Portland Police, Chief Marshman says:

“The day I was sworn in as Chief, I made a commitment to establishing internal legitimacy and restoring truck, both within our organization and with the community we serve. Part of that commitment is respecting the investigative processes we have in place to ensure accountability at all levels of the organization. These processes apply to me as much as they do to every member of the Bureau. Regardless of rank, everyone should be accountable and it starts with me.”

By FOX 12 Staff

