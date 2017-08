A northwest Portland woman said a somber situation turned shocking when she discovered her father’s ashes actually belonged to someone else.

Kimberly Grecco has filed a $2.5 million lawsuit Tuesday against Cascade Funeral Directors and its owner.

Grecco’s father, Ronald Roark, died in January 2016. His remains were cremated by Crown Memorial Center in Tualatin, which is run by Cascade Funeral Directors.

By FOX 12 Staff

