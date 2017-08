The Red Cross already has teams on the ground to help with recovery efforts in Texas, and the local chapter needs help from the residents of Oregon and southwest Washington.

The Cascades Region chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for more volunteers right now. They want to send people and supplies to Texas, but they’re also strapped right now responding to the Chetco Bar Fire in southwest Oregon.

Reporter Kelsey Watts

Read more HERE from KPTV.com