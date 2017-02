The Portland Police Bureau is alerting the public after receiving multiple reports of a man trying to lure children into his vehicle by offering money.

The first reported incident happened Sunday afternoon at Khunamokwst Park at 5200 N.E. Alberta St. Officers from the North Precinct report that two girls, ages 10 and 11, said they were walking home from the park on Alberta Court when the noticed a man driving behind them.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com