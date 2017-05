The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a disturbance call near the Flavel Street Transit Station on Wednesday night.

Detectives identified the man as Terrell Kyreem Johnson, 24. Johnson does not have a fixed address, and PPB officials report that his family said Johnson had been struggling with drug addiction that they believe may have affected his mental health.

By FOX 12 Staff

