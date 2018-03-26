Portland middle school teacher placed on leave due to role in student walkout

A Portland teacher has been placed on leave due to his role in a student walkout in February.

Portland Public Schools confirmed that Ockley Green Middle School teacher Chris Riser was put on leave. A spokesman for the district said they were not able to speak to the type of leave.

A Change.org petition is being circulated to help get Riser back in the classroom. As of Sunday evening, more than 1,300 people had signed the petition.

The walkout occurred on Feb. 9 in support of the family of Quanice Hayes, according to the petition. Hayes, 17, was shot and killed by a Portland police officer on Feb. 9, 2017.

By FOX 12 Staff

