Portland man killed in crash on Hwy. 26 near Manning

We’ve learned more about Monday afternoon’s crash on Highway 26 near Manning that killed a driver.

The man who collided with another car is identified as 86 year-old George Fleerlage of Portland. He was traveling westbound, went out of his lane, crossed through the center median and rear-ended a driver who was turning into a business.

Oregon State Police are investigating a medical emergency as the cause. They also say Fleerlage was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash happened near the Dairy Queen and Puff Oregon marijuana store around 2;15.

The other driver, 55 year-old Mitchel Braning from Banks, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

