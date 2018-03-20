Navigation

Portland man killed in crash on Hwy. 26 near Manning

By on March 20, 2018 in News

We’ve learned more about Monday afternoon’s crash on Highway 26 near Manning that killed a driver.

The man who collided with another car is identified as 86 year-old George Fleerlage of Portland.  He was traveling westbound, went out of his lane, crossed through the center median and rear-ended a driver who was turning into a business.

Oregon State Police are investigating a medical emergency as the cause.  They also say Fleerlage was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash happened near the Dairy Queen and Puff Oregon marijuana store around 2;15.

The other driver, 55 year-old Mitchel Braning from Banks, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

— Jeremy Scott

 

 

 