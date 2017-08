A farmer in northwest Portland is upset after a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed his goat when it escaped Sunday morning.

It’s a short walk from Matt Minnick’s farm to the stretch of fencing at the end of his property.

“This is the fence that the developers put in and that was one of the holes,” Minnick told FOX 12.

By Brenna Kelly

Read more HERE from KPTV.com