Many people in the Portland metro will be heading back to work Wednesday, and for some, it will be an icy, messy commute with a number of road closures still in the area.

Drivers in the harder hit areas of the city in terms of ice and snow could find their neighborhood streets are ice rinks. The Portland Bureau of Transportation is still requiring traction or chains on West Burnside above 24th Place up to Barnes and Baltic.

By FOX 12 Staff

Reporter Marilyn Deutsch

Read more HERE from KPTV.com