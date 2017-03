A Portland man who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Sunday has now been released from custody.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said Monday that 25-year-old Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez has been released from ICE custody on bond. The ACLU and advocacy groups Causa Oregon and the Latino Network claim it was because of the public response to his story.

By FOX 12 Staff

