One of the world’s most powerful companies could be heading to the Portland area.

Amazon is looking for places to build its second North American headquarters, and cities across the country are submitting their final pitches for this big bid. The deadline was Thursday.

Beaverton, Milwaukie, and Portland have all been proposed as potential HQ2 cities, as well as Clark County in Washington. Exact locations, however, have not been released.

By Brenna Kelly

