A wanted assault suspect crashed two stolen vehicles in the span of about 20 minutes near Molalla, according to police.

Investigators said a 1996 GMC Yukon was stolen out of Donald at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SUV then crashed on the 36000 block of South Sawtell Road outside of Molalla at 4:39 p.m.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com