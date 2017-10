Three underage robbery suspects were arrested for a carjacking crime spree that spanned two weeks throughout Portland, according to police.

An officer spotted a stolen 2016 Honda CRV on the 10000 block of Southeast Stark Street at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver kept going. A chase ensued until the suspect crashed near the onramp to northbound Interstate 205 and westbound Interstate 84.

