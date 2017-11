Hillsboro police are searching for a suspect who they say used a knife to cut a home’s screen door in an attempt to get inside.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a residence near Main Street and Northeast Cornelius Pass Road.

The homeowner told FOX 12 he saw a possible intruder cut the screen door and fired a warning shot pointed at the floor.

— Fox 12 Staff

