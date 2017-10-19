Police: Suspect involved in fight drove off in Tigard officer’s patrol car

A 24-year-old man involved in a fight got in a Tigard officer’s patrol car and drove off, according to police.

The situation began around 4:30 p.m. when an officer responded to reports of a fight on the 16200 block of Southwest 113th Avenue near Durham Road.

When the officer arrived on scene, one man was being treated for injuries by medical personnel. Another man approached the officer and was told to wait nearby while the officer checked on the injured man, but the man quickly entered the officer’s car and drove away.

