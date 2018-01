Police in Tigard said the suspect in a break-in at a shop on Main Street was found just a few doors down after he broke into a dental office.

Officers entered the dental office and called out for the suspect, who they say walked into the lobby carrying a tooth hygiene kit.

The suspect, 25-year-old Brendan Kennedy Quirk from Lake Oswego, was arrested, and officers said items from Value Village were found in his backpack.

— FOX 12 Staff

