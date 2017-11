Hillsboro police are searching for a man who carjacked a salesman during a test drive Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call about the carjacking at 4:36 p.m.

According to police, the suspect walked into Thomas Auto Sales on Tualatin Valley Highway and asked to take a car on a test drive. While on the test drive, the man pulled out a small pistol and told the salesman to get out of the car.

