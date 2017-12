Police officers in Oregon City are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say stole a package from someone’s front porch just days before Christmas.

Officers said security video from the victim’s home shows the suspect pull up to the residence off Apperson Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, run up to the porch, take the package and then run back to his car and leave.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com