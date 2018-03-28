Police searching for driver accused of crashing stolen car into parked SUV

Portland police are searching for a driver accused of crashing a stolen car into another driver’s parked SUV.

Jeremy Hanson, who lives near Southeast 174th Avenue and Alder Street, never expected to come home to a wrecked SUV.

“I actually got a call probably about 9 O’clock this morning from my uncle,” said Hanson. “He had told me that somebody had hit my truck.”

Witnesses told Hanson three people in a black car are behind the damage. They also think they were teenagers.

