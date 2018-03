Police are searching for a Beaverton man who has not been seen since leaving home last week.

22 year-old Malik James Gomes was last seen around 10:00 on Friday morning, March 16th.

Gomes is 5’10”, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact authorities at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott