A man who shot and killed his two young daughters turned the gun on himself after he was shot by a Gresham police officer, according to investigators.

Police said autopsy results and evidence at the scene showed 8-year-old Janet Cortinas-Duran and her 11-year-old sister Jasmine Duran-Cortinas died as a result of being shot multiple times by their father.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com