The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting. Hillsboro Police responded to a domestic call in the 2000 block Southeast 54th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say a man walked out of the home with a shotgun. Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire, and that man was killed. No officers were hurt.

Several neighbors said they were woken up by the sounds of gunshots.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com