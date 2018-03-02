Police: Man arrested for traveling to Beaverton to have sexual relations with minors

Beaverton Police Detectives arrested a Vancouver resident during an online child predator sting operation on Wednesday.

Police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force started the operation on Jan. 25 leading to the arrest of Wade Jacque, 61.

Over the past month, Jacque had been communicating with undercover police that outlined his desires to travel to Beaverton to engage in sexual activities with two children, aged 11 and 14, according to investigators.

By FOX 12 Staff

