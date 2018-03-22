Police: Man accused of seriously injuring off-duty Tigard police officer in Hwy 26 crash arrested

A man accused of crashing his vehicle into a stalled vehicle on Highway 26 at the northbound Cornelius Pass Road ramp in December, injuring an off-duty Tigard police office inside, has been arrested.

Hillsboro police said Darby Andrew McBride was booked into the Washington County Jail Wednesday night.

On Dec. 14, off-duty Tigard police officer Matthew Barbee was traveling west in his personal vehicle when he tried to exit Highway 26 at the northbound Cornelius Pass Road ramp since his car experienced mechanical issues.

— FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com