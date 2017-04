The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing college student.

Daniel Mellers, 21, is originally from Colorado and attends George Fox University.

Police say Mellers was last seen at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday when he told his roommates he was going to walk to a local convenience store to buy some soda. When he did not come back, they became concerned and went to look for him.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com